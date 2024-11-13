Why Eric Bischoff Thinks WWE No Longer Has Interest In AEW's Kenny Omega, Young Bucks

For a time, there were rumblings that WWE were interested in acquiring Kenny Omega and/or The Young Bucks, Nick and Matt Jackson, potentially striking another blow to AEW, and reuniting the trio with Cody Rhodes. However, Eric Bischoff believes that whatever interest WWE may or may not have had is long gone, and explained why on "83 Weeks."

"When you talk about Kenny, and you talk about where The Young Bucks are today, I think their perceived value was much greater before going to AEW than it is now," Bischoff opined, believing that the brand of AEW takes talent down in terms of perception. He then noted that he hopes they're making money, but doubted whether they'll ever be seen in WWE, due to their brand being lowered by the metrics he explained. "I think the perception of them has been taken down enough that it's just probably not as attractive to WWE as it would've been three or four years ago."

Bischoff also said that in staying with AEW, he believes that Omega and The Bucks made the right move financially, but that they took a major hit creatively as far as their brands are considered. "Does anybody feel like they have more value and equity in the marketplace today than they did before they came to AEW?" he proposed, suggesting the same could be said about Jon Moxley, Adam Copeland, and Mercedes Mone. "Quite frankly, I think Mercedes Mone's character has just taken a giant hit; her brand has been severely damaged as a result of being involved in AEW television."

