Backstage News On Kenny Omega's Reported Top Guy Prospects With WWE

The Elite signed new AEW contracts earlier this week, ending months of speculation about their futures. However, Kenny Omega, Adam Page, and The Young Bucks reportedly considered going to WWE as well, and Vince McMahon's promotion was believed to have been interested in bringing the faction into the fold. That said, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is rumored to have been WWE's top target, and the company reportedly wanted to push him as a main eventer.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE had a significant interest in signing Omega if he became a free agent. However, due to him still being under contract with AEW, no formal offer was made to him or any other members of the Elite. It's been reported that WWE is hesitant to contact contracted talents right now due to the company's ongoing lawsuit with MLW, so the promotion probably didn't want to risk incurring any more legal woes.

What's more, one person with knowledge of the situation explained that Omega would have been presented on the same level as WWE Superstars such as Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. However, Rollins might have taken precedence over Omega as WWE sees him as a performer with more long-term durability.

Regardless of WWE's plans for Omega, they're unlikely to ever materialize. Omega's new deal will reportedly keep him in AEW for the next few years, meaning that the 39-year-old could potentially retire in the company he co-founded in 2019. After signing his deal ahead of the 200th episode of "AEW Dynamite," the former AEW World Champion revealed that he decided to stay due to the freedom Tony Khan's promotion offers him.