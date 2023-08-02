More Details On The Elite's New Contracts With AEW

AEW is celebrating the 200th episode of "AEW Dynamite" tonight, and they kicked off the celebration in a big way earlier this morning, announcing that Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and "Hangman" Adam Page had all agreed to long-term extensions with the promotion. As the dust continues to settle on the major announcement, more details are emerging regarding what this all means.

In terms of the lengths of the new deals, Fightful Select reports that one of the new contracts is said to run for "at least four years." It's unknown if that is the case for all the new agreements, however, and it was also unclear if the deals matched up, potentially creating a situation where The Elite's collective contracts wouldn't be up at the same time. AEW and the Elite were said to have reached these new deals over the past few weeks. In regards to WWE, it appears that while the promotion was interested in Omega, Page, and the Bucks, serious talks between the two sides never ended up occurring.

As for the ongoing issues between the Elite and CM Punk, the latter's return to AEW this past spring did cause a slowdown regarding negotiations between AEW and the Elite, though it ultimately proved to not be a significant factor. Regarding a potential Elite/Punk feud, there is no word on if it's been proposed or how open either side would be to it. However, it is said that there has been some movement toward a potential match between the Bucks and FTR, which could lead to the two teams facing off in the ring for the first time since April 2022.