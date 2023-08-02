AEW Dynamite 200 Preview 8/2: The Elite Vs. Team Jarrett, All In Announcement, More

Tonight's "AEW Dynamite" will mark the weekly show's landmark 200th episode, which is an impressive feat for Tony Khan's young wrestling promotion. To celebrate the landmark occasion, AEW has announced a stacked show that will feature plenty of in-ring action and an announcement about the company's biggest pay-per-view of 2023.

On last week's "Dynamite," Jack Perry trashed the legacy of the FTW Championship and, by extension, ECW. Afterward, he was confronted by ECW legend Jerry Lynn, who challenged Perry to a fight. However, the FTW Champion backed away and told Lynn that he'd meet him in the ring tonight instead. It's highly unlikely that Lynn will actually wrestle, but the pair will have a face-to-face confrontation.

MJF is also scheduled to appear on tonight's "Dynamite." The AEW World Champion is coming off the back of his and Adam Cole's loss to FTR on the latest episode of "Collision," but he also promised his partner a title shot recently. Cole and MJF still have that cloud hanging over them, but the champ might address the situation on the 200th episode.

Elsewhere, Jon Moxley, Trent Barretta, and Penta El Zero Miedo will face each other in an "Anything Goes" Triple Threat match. Their respective factions — Blackpool Combat Club, Best Friends, and Death Triangle — have been at odds in recent weeks, and tonight's match will undoubtedly lead to more drama between the warring groups.

Last week, some dissension was teased within the Jericho Appreciation Society after Chris Jericho agreed to team up with Konosuke Takeshita to take on Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia on this week's episode. Will Jericho ultimately part ways with his proteges and join Don Callis and Takeshita, or will he make amends with the J.A.S. when it's all said and done?