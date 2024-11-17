JBL Explains How His WWE Signing Was A 'Pre-Emptive Strike' Against WCW

JBL joined the WWE just as the Monday Night Wars were intensifying, and despite recently making a string of indie appearances, he is largely considered a WWE lifer.

But on a recent episode of "Something to Wrestle," which saw the WWE Hall of Famer fill in for Bruce Prichard, JBL revealed it could've gone a different way. He explained that WWE's motivation to sign him in December 1995 was less about wanting him and more about keeping WCW from having him.

"[WWE] had no plan for me," JBL said. "They didn't plan on signing me. They just knew I was going to WCW and thought, 'Hey, this kid might do something someday, so let's sign him as a 'pre-emptive strike.'"

JBL revealed he had a two-year offer from WCW worth $75,000 for the first year and $100,000 for the second. He said he was fully prepared to take it if WWE didn't counter, noting he was scheduled to meet Dusty Rhodes at WCW the following day. JBL also revealed that Vince McMahon didn't even see his tryout.

"I go to get dressed, and Gerald Brisco comes in, sees me when I'm showering," JBL remembered. "Vince didn't see the match. [Brisco] said, 'Hey, we gotta sign this kid.' And Vince said, 'You think so?' He said 'Yeah. He's going down to WCW tomorrow. If Dusty gets a hold of him, we won't see him again.'"

JBL said he agreed to cancel his WCW tryout on a handshake, despite not having a physical contract in hand yet. "I said, 'How do I know you're gonna give me a contract?' And [Brisco] says, 'You have my word.' And he stuck out his hand. I'm sitting there going, 'I'm gonna make a lifetime decision here with a guy I just met 10 seconds ago.'"



