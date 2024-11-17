Matt Hardy Says This AEW Star 'Lives In His Own Universe'

AEW star Darby Allin is one of the "four pillars" of AEW and has held the TNT Championship twice, but he has yet to capture the AEW World Championship, even though he's had plenty of opportunities to win it. Allin is often compared to former WWE star Jeff Hardy due to his high-flying moves and risk-taking nature, which Matt Hardy discussed on "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" podcast.

Matt stated that he wouldn't be shocked if Allin captured the world title. He touched on Allin's desire to climb Mount Everest and admitted he's jealous of people like him who live in their own universe.

"I got lots of love for Darby. I think Darby is a tremendous person. He's so different and he's so reminiscent of Jeff, he lives in his own universe and I'm so envious of those guys that can do that. As far as him being a world champion, him being an OG, and he does so many things that are so different and spectacular and such a risk taker, I certainly wouldn't rule that out. I could see Tony Khan pulling the trigger on Darby Allin winning the big one at some point," said Matt Hardy.

Despite thinking Allin would make a great AEW World Champion, Matt praised current title holder Jon Moxley and expressed that the four-time World Champion was the most secure choice to end Bryan Danielson's career and be the leader of the new AEW invasion angle.

Jeff Hardy waited a long time to win his first world title, capturing the WWE Championship in 2008, 15 years after his WWE debut. But it may not take Allin so long to achieve the same in AEW considering how highly-rated he is in the eyes of Tony Khan.

