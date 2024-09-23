Tony Khan Assesses Darby Allin's Place In AEW & Pro Wrestling

Former AEW Tag Team Champion Darby Allin has ascended to the main event scene in AEW in 2024, having been involved in some of the company's biggest matches of the year such as Anarchy in the Arena, Blood and Guts, and Sting's retirement match at AEW Revolution. However, his year could get even bigger in the next few weeks as he looks to fend off Jon Moxley at the Grand Slam edition of "AEW Dynamite" on September 25, and then dethrone Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream on October 12.

AEW President Tony Khan sees a lot in Allin, and during a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio," he explained how important Allin is to AEW.

"Darby Allin is somebody, from the beginning of AEW, that's been an important player," Khan said. "From our first year, from our first series of Dynamites, and to have Darby Allin in this position, now coming into Grand Slam challenging for a chance to wrestle for the AEW World Championship in his home state, probably two of the greatest wrestlers ever out of the great state of Washington — the world champion Bryan Danielson and Darby Allin."

As far as Allin's current feud with Moxley, where the former AEW World Champion baited Allin into putting his shot at the AEW World Championship on the line at Grand Slam, Khan believes that it is not only the most interesting story in AEW right now, but is the most captivating story in the business today. "He's doing, what I think, is the most interesting thing in pro wrestling, and the most captivating, important star in the world of wrestling right now, maybe, is Jon Moxley," said the AEW CEO.

