JBL Says His Beard Stunk After A Match With This Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer

Before he took up his businessman gimmick as JBL, John Layfield was simply Bradshaw across several gimmicks, most notably with the APA or Acolytes. Prior to becoming JBL, he always had some form of facial hair that worked against him when he came up against a late star.

Advertisement

During an appearance on the "Something To Wrestle" podcast, Layfield said that WWE Hall of Famer Vader was so stinky that he disliked going up against him during the years he had a beard because of how it would smell bad after the match.

"I will tell you, stinkiest guy was Vader, Leon White, it was brutal. Now I loved Leon, and Leon treated me like a son almost," Layfield explained.

The veteran then recalled how Vader asked to work with him during his last WWE match, and that he planned to let Layfield kick out of his finish, which was something he didn't often do. Layfield stated that he had a full beard then, explaining that he grew it out to look older. He then claimed he caught a bad smell in his room after their match that was as bad as a dead body.

Advertisement

"And bro he beat the s**t outta me," said JBL. "I realize Vader had punched me so much in the face that my beard stunk from his gloves," he recalled.

He revealed that he had to wake up and shave his beard at 3 a.m. because he couldn't get the smell out of it.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.