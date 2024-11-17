AEW's Jeff Jarrett Reflects On Signing WWE HOFers Hulk Hogan & Randy Savage In TNA

Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage's real-life feud is well documented, but many people forget that it spread as far as TNA Wrestling in 2004. Savage debuted for the company at the end of their first monthly pay-per-view, Victory Road, in November 2004, and stuck around until the end of the year. On the other hand, Hogan signed for the company in 2009 but was slated to be in TNA around the same time Savage was there.

During a recent edition of the "My World" podcast, TNA founder Jeff Jarrett revealed how these two deals came to be.

"I would have thought I would have been the lead on Randy, and creatively speaking we're going to set up a six-man [tag team match]. My gut tells me I was the lead on Randy and my dad was the lead on Hulk," said Jarrett.

Hogan potentially joining TNA in 2004 ultimately led Savage to call it quits with the company, citing an "unsafe working environment" due to his real-life tension with Hogan. Neither signed a full-time deal with the company and Hogan was back in WWE by 2005. In the eyes of Jarrett, though, it wasn't something he lost sleep over.

"It wasn't that big of a deal, and look we never ... creatively it's not like we overcommitted on anything. It was, again, just such a different era in professional wrestling to me. We were wanting to, again — pre-YouTube, pre-X, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook — just create some buzz knowing we've got 30 days. But most importantly four TV's to tell what other story needed to tell you, with or without Randy. So having on the pay-per-view, what was the real downside?"

Savage's match in TNA in 2004 was his last ever pro wrestling match and the only one we had in the promotion.

