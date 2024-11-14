Wrestlers Pay Tribute To WWE Hall Of Famer Eddie Guerrero On Anniversary Of His Death

On November 13, fans were once again reminded of the legacy of Eddie Guerrero, as the date marked 19 years since Guerrero passed away after suffering cardiac arrest in his hotel room. Naturally, social media was flooded with tributes to Guerrero, including from the official WWE social media account, but a number of "Latino Heat's" former peers and wrestlers who grew up watching him also shared posts in his memory. One of Guerrero's greatest rivals was undoubtedly JBL, and the veteran himself has admitted that Guerrero was responsible for his career taking off after their rivalry. JBL took to X, where he penned a brief but heartfelt tribute to his rival. "His greatness can't be described with words. Miss you Ese," he posted.

Dominik Mysterio has often been compared to Guerrero, and his mullet and mustache are confirmed tributes to his "uncle Eddie." Mysterio simply posted a double collage of Guerrero, and many fans poked fun in the comments by calling back to "Latino Heat's" feud with his father, Rey Mysterio, where the two had a Ladder Match for his custody.

Matt Hardy might not have had any groundbreaking feuds with Guerrero, but the two squared off in the ring several times. Hardy shared a photo of the two of them together outside of wrestling, and a clip of one of their matches on "WWE SmackDown." "The pro wrestling world is thinking about Eddie Guerrero today. We all miss you & love ya, Ese!" Hardy posted.

Charlotte Flair simply shared WWE's tribute to Guerrero, and considering that she's the daughter of Ric Flair, she likely grew up watching him and might even have met the late legend before her time in WWE.