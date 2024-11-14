WWE Star The Rock Explains His Trademark Eyebrow Gimmick

"The People's Eyebrow" has been a crucial part of The Rock's gimmick since the veteran began to speak in the third person, and has been something he's become known for even outside of wrestling. Much like D-Generation X's signature taunt, fans have emulated "The People's Eyebrow" for years, but did Rock knowingly come up with it or is it simply something he does without thinking?

"People ask me that all the time, 'Do the eyebrow, do the eyebrow!'" Rock said during a recent interview with "Complex." "I'll always have fun with it; got to! I did that s**t in high school, that's where it comes from. That was my way of just messing with girls." Rock then explained that he simply took the "People's Eyebrow" into WWE and somehow turned, what he described as a "wacky thing," into an iconic aspect of his wrestling character.

"The Great One" added that not only does he often get asked to do "The People's Eyebrow," but fans often ask him to sing "You're Welcome," which was the song his character, Maui, performed in the 2016 Disney film, "Moana," or to say his various wrestling catchphrases. "So no, I got a good relationship with all of that," he added, explaining that he never gets annoyed when fans constantly request him to do things he's known for. Recently, Rock commented on the allegations of unprofessional behavior on set during films that have been made against him, and while he admitted to some of the claims, he largely denied what has been said about him.

