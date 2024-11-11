WWE's The Rock Addresses Reports Of Unprofessional Behavior On Hollywood Sets

Earlier this year, a report emerged in Hollywood trade publication The Wrap that claimed to offer damning details regarding Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's behavior on film sets. It was reported that Johnson was often hours late to set, and had a tendency to urinate in empty bottles rather than leaving for a bathroom break. The actor and WWE star recently sat down for a cover story with magazine GQ, addressing the rumors about his on-set actions.

Johnson acknowledged that he does sometimes arrive late and "pee in a bottle" while on sets. However, he denied the degree to which the story claimed that he was late, and stated that the overall report was "bulls**t."

The story also spoke to several individuals who have worked with Johnson closely, including actors Chris Evans and Emily Blunt, and director Jon Kasdan. All three came to Johnson's defense, with Evans stating that Johnson's late starts are typically pre-planned, with everyone on-set aware of when he is scheduled to arrive. According to Johnson, he is an open book when it comes to his actions and behavior while filming, and he believes in taking accountability for the things that he is actually responsible for.

The actor also discussed some changes in the way he perceives his career at this point. Several years ago, Johnson had no interest in starring in movies that weren't "four-quadrant" blockbusters, meant to please as many people as possible. Now, Johnson has wrapped up filming for "The Smashing Machine," a moody biopic about UFC fighter Mark Kerr.

Still, he hasn't given up on family-friendly blockbusters, with "Red One" and "Moana 2" set to release over the next two months, and the live action version of "Moana" scheduled for next year. Within that busy schedule of shooting and promoting, The Rock is still expected to continue making occasional WWE appearances.

