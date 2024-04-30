Report Questions Professionalism Of WWE's Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson In Hollywood

As eternalized in Akira Kurosawa's 1950 classic "Rashomon," there are multiple sides to every story, and it's often impossible to discern "truth" from partial perspectives. WWE star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has now found himself at the center of his own "Rashomon," with conflicting stories circulating about his behavior on set in a new report from The Wrap.

The report sees Johnson accused of being "an average of seven to eight hours [late] per day" to the set of his upcoming Christmas blockbuster "Red One," as well as missing entire days of production on more than one occasion, citing anonymous sources. This reportedly caused the crew to either shoot around his absence or simply wait for the actor's eventual arrival, increasing the film's budget by an estimated $50 million.

"Dwayne truly doesn't give a f**k," one Hollywood insider was quoted as saying.

However, there is at least some doubt to the validity of the accusations, with the report citing several other sources who were "close to the production and [to Johnson's production company] Seven Bucks" who stated that the actor/wrestler was not more than an hour late to set on average. Additionally, sources from film studio Amazon MGM claim that the budget for "Red One" was always set for around $250 million, which is close to what it remains at today.

