The Rock Addresses Rumors About His WWE WrestleMania 41 Status

Coming out of WWE Bad Blood, many wrestling fans speculated that the surprise return of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was a stepping stone on the road to WrestleMania 41. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, however, later reported that, as of last week, Johnson was not scheduled to partake in the WrestleMania 41 showcase in Las Vegas. This report has now seemingly been addressed by Johnson himself in a new social media post.

On Instagram, Johnson chronicled his Bad Blood appearance through a series of backstage and candid photographs as well as a caption thanking the WWE Universe. Rather than reflecting on WWE Bad Blood, though, one fan raised questions about his status for WrestleMania 41, specifically writing "Are you really not working Mania 41??? Say it ain't so!" in the comments. In response, Johnson wrote "don't believe any of that bulls***" alongside the wink and fist-bump emojis.

Though still six months out from WrestleMania 41, Johnson's possible direction for the premium live event would seem likely to revolve around The Bloodline, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, or potentially both. Before Bad Blood, Johnson was last seen on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania 40. There, he notably promised Rhodes that he'd come back for him with or without the Undisputed WWE Championship strapped around his waist.

At Bad Blood, Rhodes and Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu with some help from a returning Jimmy Uso. Afterward, Johnson stared down the trio of Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Jimmy Uso, while also making the ambiguous gesture of counting to three with his fingers.