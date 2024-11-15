Update On Reports Of Former WWE Figure Linda McMahon's Potential Cabinet Appointment

Since Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 United States presidential election, the President-Elect has been announcing his cabinet picks, and there's been some speculation that former WWE CEO Linda McMahon will be selected for Trump's cabinet.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," there seems to be some truth to the rumors.

"While it has not been officially announced — I mean, I (...) yesterday and today I got a lot of media calls about Linda McMahon and the Secretary of the Congress," Meltzer claimed. "It's basically, what I was told, that it's happening and everybody's waiting for the official announcement."

Meltzer further noted that those on the media call were already preparing their stories for the official announcement of McMahon's cabinet position. He also claimed that he was not surprised by the move since she was also in Trump's cabinet during his first term.

"So, she's a big Republican donor, got power in the party because of that, and that's kind of how it works," he explained.

Meltzer further stated that the Republican Senate majority means she'll more than likely be confirmed as Secretary of Commerce. He said that before Trump's first term, this may have seemed ludicrous to him, but not everyone agrees with him.

"I know people who believe it's ludicrous still, and perhaps it is, but no more ludicrous than anything else going on politics now," Meltzer said.

