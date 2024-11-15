Eric Bischoff Details Emotional Final Encounter With WWE Hall Of Famer Eddie Guerrero

November 13, 2024, marked 19 years since the sudden passing of the legendary Eddie Guerrero, leading to an outpouring of tributes from several names in pro wrestling.

During a recent appearance on "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast, Eric Bischoff recalled the last time he saw Guerrero and what he told him before they parted ways.

"I remember the last time I saw Eddie, right before he died, he lived in Phoenix at the time and so did I," he recalled, noting the two ended up on the same flight and had an amazing conversation. "He gave me a big hug, told me he loved me, and that was the last time I saw him."

Bischoff recalled how it was often tough to work with Guerrero because of how passionate he was about pro wrestling. While recalling Guerrero's character, he noted how the late "Latino Heat" was known for wearing his heart on his sleeve.

"Eddie was so passionate, about life, but especially about wrestling. He put a lot of pressure on himself, he wanted to be the very best he could be," the Hall of Famer said. "Eddie and I were very much alike, in the sense that we [were] both kind of aggressive personalities, we were both very emotional and could be intense."

Bischoff also noted how he and Guerrero butted heads and argued often, citing the infamous story of the time he threw a cup of coffee at the late legend during an argument. But he added that they always shared a kinship that lasted and grew despite their disagreements. "No matter how tough things got between us, when it was all over, we became better friends as a result of it," said Bischoff.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Rich Eisen Show"