AEW's Jeff Jarrett Says This Former WWE Women's Champ Threw Punches 'Like A Man'

Despite their roles in wrestling being limited to valets, managers, and eye candy, some of the women who have gotten into the pro wrestling business could often beat the men in a legitimate fight.

AEW star Jeff Jarrett believes one of these women was WWE Hall of Famer Jackie "Jacqueline" Moore, whom he lavished praise on during a recent edition of his "My World" podcast.

"She was never a bra and panties [wrestler], she threw punches like a man, she threw knees like a man," Jarrett said. "I saw her in spot shows way back in the day, her and Brian Christopher/Brian Lawler have singles matches, and Brian, in a good mood and, you know, you may go to him and say, 'Hey, we need you guys to do 15 [minutes] instead of seven or eight.' Brian was like, 'Nope.' I mean, he could go 20 and make it believable because Jackie could flat-out work and sell. She could be a heel or a babyface ... way in front of her time."

Jacqueline was a staple of the WWE's famed Attitude Era, where she was often cited as one of the toughest women in the business. During that time she became a two-time WWE Women's Champion, and would even become the WWE Cruiserweight Champion in 2004 where she defeated Chavo Guerrero.

Outside of WWE, she famously defeated Disco Inferno at the 1997 WCW Halloween Havoc pay-per-view and wrestled Gail Kim in the first-ever all-women's Steel Cage match at TNA's Lockdown event in 2007, and has since been inducted into both the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Women's Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2024.

