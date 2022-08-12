Jacqueline Did Not Want To Do Infamous WWE Attitude Era Segment
Former WWE Diva Jacqueline was a key figure during the company's "Attitude Era", inspiring other women to follow in her footsteps.
Jacqueline had earned herself a reputation as a hard and tough woman who didn't put up with any crap from people during a time when men were dominating the wrestling business. She signed with what was then the World Wrestling Federation in 1998 and assumed a role as the new on-screen "girlfriend" of Marc Mero. It wasn't long before Jacqueline crossed paths with Mero's "ex-girlfriend" Sable.
The two women met in a match for the first time at SummerSlam 1998. A mixed tag team contest saw Jacqueline pair with Mero in a losing effort against Sable and a young newcomer named Edge.
The stakes for the budding feud between the two women were raised when the WWF Women's Championship was revived for the first time in more than two years. Jacqueline defeated Sable to win the vacant title on "Raw is War" in September 1998. The championship chase for Sable was underway, and she finally dethroned Jacqueline at Survivor Series 1998, bringing the long-running rivalry between the two women to a close.
The Bikini Contest
Jacqueline said WWF brought her in to do the storyline with Sable because Sable was very popular and everyone loved her. Jacqueline said she had a great time and loved being the heel because she had fun portraying the bad girl.
One part of the storyline she did not enjoy was an infamous bikini contest at the Fully Loaded pay-per-view in July 1998. Jacqueline won on a technicality after Sable was disqualified for wearing nothing more than two hand-shaped stickers covering her breasts.
"We had chemistry in the ring," Jacqueline said during a live Facebook stream hosted by Captain's Corner. "I loved working with her and I had no problem with her. It was fun at the time. Then, they wanted us to do a bikini contest. I didn't want to do the bikini contest because I'm a wrestler. I'm a trained wrestler and I want to wrestle."
Jacqueline said that the audience ate up the bikini contest and she still hears to this day that she deserved to win because Sable wasn't technically wearing a bikini.
