Jacqueline Did Not Want To Do Infamous WWE Attitude Era Segment

Former WWE Diva Jacqueline was a key figure during the company's "Attitude Era", inspiring other women to follow in her footsteps.

Jacqueline had earned herself a reputation as a hard and tough woman who didn't put up with any crap from people during a time when men were dominating the wrestling business. She signed with what was then the World Wrestling Federation in 1998 and assumed a role as the new on-screen "girlfriend" of Marc Mero. It wasn't long before Jacqueline crossed paths with Mero's "ex-girlfriend" Sable.

The two women met in a match for the first time at SummerSlam 1998. A mixed tag team contest saw Jacqueline pair with Mero in a losing effort against Sable and a young newcomer named Edge.

The stakes for the budding feud between the two women were raised when the WWF Women's Championship was revived for the first time in more than two years. Jacqueline defeated Sable to win the vacant title on "Raw is War" in September 1998. The championship chase for Sable was underway, and she finally dethroned Jacqueline at Survivor Series 1998, bringing the long-running rivalry between the two women to a close.