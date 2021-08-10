On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with Pan-Afrikan World Disapora Champion Trish Adora. Adora explained the history behind the championship.

“The Pan-Afrikan World Disapora Championship, it was born out of necessity,” Adora said. “It really started as a conversation me and one of my battle buddies had about 10 years ago coming up. We were deployed at the time, and we were just kind of talking about what we were going to be doing outside this. And I was like, ‘Yo, I think I’m gonna be a wrestler,’ and then he was kind of like, ‘Oh, okay, that’s interesting. I don’t know if I could do that,’ because we both like wrestling.

“He’s like, ‘I don’t know if I’ll do that.’ He ended up getting his promoter’s license in DC. It started from a conversation 10 years ago. Two years ago, he showed me a design for the belt, and I was just like, ‘So we’re actually doing it? We’re actually doing it.’ I couldn’t believe it. It was just born out of necessity. We believe that there is a very important place among the ranks of very good professional wrestlers that the Black, Brown, LGBT community belongs there too. And I’m wielding this, and I’m defending this with honor against those people.”

Adora explained why these issues need to be put upfront. She also revealed the Attitude Era Superstar that inspired her to be a pro wrestler.

“I think it’s important to be so upfront because representation is extremely important,” Adora stated. “When I was younger, I had five brothers. I was the only girl, and we’d be watching wrestling, but it just felt like something for them. It was like, the boys are watching that and I’m just kind of looking like, okay, this is cool. This is fun and interesting. One day, I saw Jacqueline, and I was like, oh, here we go. Alright, what’s she doing? What’s all this? What’s all this about?

“Being able to see a Black woman be prominently featured and having these really interesting intergender matches, and always being taken so seriously too. Whenever she was in those arenas, they viewed it a certain way, and it was just really cool that she was able to do both. I thought that was so cool to see myself in that. As I start my career, I’m like, okay, maybe I can be that for someone else. I’m hoping I can. I’m hoping I can be that for lots of people.”

Adora is currently competing in the ROH Women’s Title Tournament. Adora will be facing Marti Belle in the opening round, and she discussed her upcoming opponent.

“I think it’s really cool and lends representation as well. To be an Afro-Latina, as Marti Belle, I think that’s really cool, and I think there’s a lot of avenues that we hit and we did wrestle before,” Adora noted. “Unfortunately, I came up short, but I’m looking to turn that around. I believe that I can. This tournament, it’s happening at such a strange time. There’s so much going on in my life, and this feels like just the cherry on top, exactly what I need. It feels so kizmit. It’s really cool.”

