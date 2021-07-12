During tonight’s ROH Best in the World PPV, Maria Kanellis announced the bracket for the upcoming Women’s Championship Tournament for the vacant title. The tournament kicks off the weekend of July 31 on ROH TV.

Kanellis noted that Vita Von Star initially had a place in the tournament, but despite being told not to get involved in any men’s matches, Vita did so and has been removed. Kanellis said there is now one spot open, but didn’t say who would fill it.

Left Side

* Sumie Sakai vs. Rok-C

* Mandy Leon vs. TBA

* Max the Impaler vs. Holidead

* Angelina Love receives first round bye

Right Side

* Miranda Alize vs. Alex Gracia

* Mazzerati vs. Nicole Savoy

* Allysin Kay vs. Willow

* Marti Belle vs. Trish Adora

As noted, Chelsea Green debuted for ROH, but is not cleared for action and doesn’t sound like she’ll be involved in the tournament.