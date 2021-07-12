Former WWE NXT star Chelsea Green made a surprise appearance at tonight’s ROH Best In The World. She is now with ROH, but isn’t cleared to compete yet as she says her broken arm is still healing.

Green said she plans on watching every women’s tournament match and is going to bring the ROH women’s division to the top of the wrestling world when she starts wrestling in about a month. Green was among those released by WWE earlier this year due to budget cuts.

The upcoming Women’s Championship Tournament begins on the weekend of July 31.

You can check out highlights of the segment in the images below: