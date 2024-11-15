Spoiler: Final Team Qualifies For AEW Full Gear Tag Title Match On Collision Taping

Reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions, Private Party, are set to defend their titles in a four-way match during the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view. So far, The Outrunners and Kings of the Black Throne have officially qualified for the match, but during the tapings for Saturday's "AEW Collision," their final opponents earned a spot at the event.

According to "PWInsider," The Acclaimed ended up victorious in their match against Rush and The Beast Mortos to advance to the bout at Full Gear. Elsewhere on the card, Mina Shirakawa defeated Harley Cameron, Daniel Garcia beat Johnny TV via submission, Shelton Benjamin pinned Kommander, Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Beefcake Boulder, and Mariah May defeated Anna Jay in a No DQ match. Private Party will definitely have their hands full facing the likes of The Outrunners, Kings of the Black Throne, and The Acclaimed, and the match will likely set the tone for the rest of their reign and whether they'll be memorable champions.

Private Party recently sat down with Chris Jericho on his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, where they shared when they found out about the decision for them to dethrone The Young Bucks. According to Isiah Kassidy, the pair was informed the week after WrestleDream, and he said that they didn't believe it at first, since booking can always change down the line. Kassidy further revealed that he had to lie to his mom about their win in order to get her to come to the show and still be legitimately surprised, and that they told her it would be their final match as a tag team.

