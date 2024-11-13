Private Party On When They Learned They'd Win AEW Tag Titles, Lying To Zay's Mother

At the start of 2024, a reunited Private Party declared "new year, new champs" in Newark, New Jersey. In just a few weeks at AEW Full Gear, the duo of Zay and Quen will walk back into Newark having accomplished just that, defeating the Young Bucks at "AEW Fright Night Dynamite" to win the AEW World Tag Team Titles for the first time in their careers.

On the latest "Talk is Jericho," Zay, Quen, and Chris Jericho revealed some inside info regarding their title win, including how there may have been other plans for the AEW Tag Titles before the duo's match with the Young Bucks at AEW WrestleDream gave Zay and Quen momentum. But even after that match, both Quen and Zay were in "believe it when I see it mode," till shortly thereafter.

"We got told this the week after [WrestleDream] that we were going to win the belts," Zay said. "I don't believe it, because anything can change. We had the six-man [on 'Dynamite'] and they said 'Cut a promo against the Bucks saying if we lose, we split up.' I said 'Okay, this is probably going to happen...' I cut the promo and was like 'We can't go back now.' I see the graphic 'If Private Party loses, they split up.' Okay, now I believe it.

"That's when I call my mom and said 'Hey, take off work. I'm going to fly you guys out.' I told her a lie...I didn't tell her we were going to win the championships because I wanted her to be surprised. 'This is our last match. I want you to be there to witness it because you witnessed all of our career.' She said 'Of course I'll be there.' Fastforward, we won the belts and she was so excited."

