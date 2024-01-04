Marq Quen Returns, Reunites Private Party For 2024 Tag Title Chase On AEW Dynamite

For the first time in more than a calendar year, Marq Quen appeared on AEW TV Wednesday night, making his way down the ramp on "AEW Dynamite" with tag team partner Isiah Kassidy and making it known that Private Party has every intention of chasing the AEW Tag Team Championship in 2024.

Following Orange Cassidy's successful International Championship defense against Dante Martin, the challenger's brother (and partner in Top Flight) Darius hit the ring to make sure he was okay. Cassidy was extending a hand as a show of respect to Dante when Top Flight's music hit, temporarily tripping up Taz at the announce desk (as if he was expecting some other tag team's music). And with that, the first bars of "Shots" blared through the speakers and out came Zay and Quen.

Once in the ring, Private Party put the tag team division on notice, pointing at Cassidy, HOOK, and Danhausen as well as Top Flight before name-dropping the likes of FTR, The Young Bucks, and even The Hardys, under whom they once were proteges. Zay closed the segment hinting at a run at Big Bill and Ricky Starks' titles, saying, "New year, new champs!"

Quen last wrestled for AEW on "Rampage" in November 2022, fighting alongside Zay in a losing effort against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal before a reported shoulder injury put him on the shelf until his Wednesday night return.