Backstage Update On AEW Status Of Private Party's Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy

AEW's Private Party hasn't featured together since last November, owing to an injury Marq Quen, but it seems there could be some positive news for Quen and his tag team partner, Isiah Kassidy.

"Fightful Select" has reported that Quen was recently backstage at an AEW show. The report added that even if Quen has been cleared to wrestle following his shoulder injury, there's no indication if AEW has any plans for him and Kassidy. Private Party last teamed up together in November 2022, where they faced Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal on "AEW Rampage."

During his tag team partner's absence, Kassidy has teamed with several AEW stars. He has joined forces with Jeff and Matt Hardy, and Ethan Page on a number of occasions, while he's also had a few singles matches, including the #1 contendership match for the AEW International Championship, which was won by John Silver. Kassidy and The Hardys even pursued the AEW Trios Championship, but lost twice, first against The Elite, and later this year against Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed.

Kassidy, though, hasn't wrestled in AEW for over a month, with his last match coming on the October 25 edition of "AEW Dynamite," where he teamed with The Hardys to face the then ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks and "Hangman" Adam Page.