WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Says He Could Probably Wrestle Again, But He Won't

At WWE WrestleMania 35, Kurt Angle lost to Baron Corbin in what he considered his final professional wrestling match. Still, this hasn't stopped the wrestling world from raising questions about a potential return to the squared circle for Angle. During a recent interview with "The Takedown on SI," the WWE Hall of Famer addressed this possibility, while previewing an upcoming project that involves a physical interaction.

"Listen, my body, I need replacements, I had five neck surgeries. I had my back surgery last year. I have to have shoulder replacements. I am in no condition to be getting in the ring and wrestling," Angle said. "Now, don't get me wrong, I do some stuff. I'm actually doing a commercial for CBS tomorrow for the Steelers versus the Ravens game, where I'm going to dress up in a Steelers singlet and [TV host] Kyle Brandt is gonna dress up in a Ravens singlet and we're gonna go at it. We're gonna do this for a pregame commercial for the Steelers-Ravens game on Sunday, so I'm looking forward to that."

According to Angle, he can do some physical activities, such as stunt work. He could also probably wrestle again. Specifically with wrestling, however, Angle is worried that he could injure himself again, so for that, he prefers to not even take the risk.

Following a successful career in the amateur level, Angle began his professional wrestling career with a WWE tryout in 1998, after which he signed a multi-year deal with the company. Over the next three decades, Angle wrestled across the likes of WWE, TNA, NJPW, and several indies before taking his place in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

