Tommy Dreamer Explains His Appreciation For Nuances In WWE's Bloodline Story

The Bloodline saga has been one of the longest ongoing storylines in recent WWE history, and has received mostly praise on social media and especially from wrestling veterans. In the latest chapter, the returning Roman Reigns is embarking on a quest to make amends with his former allies to take on the new iteration of The Bloodline and Solo Sikoa, which has ECW legend, Tommy Dreamer, hooked.

According to the "Innovator of Violence," the Bloodline story has been truly awesome even after the angle seemingly took a dip during last week's "WWE SmackDown." "They've been teasing that Sami Zayn is gonna be with Solo," Dreamer said on "Busted Open After Dark." "I love, love, love that Roman Reigns kinda said that he didn't need Sami Zayn." Dreamer additionally praised the apology that Reigns had to deliver in front of Zayn and The Usos.

Dreamer further praised Zayn coming to the rescue of Reigns, and how it set the stage for him to be on the original Bloodline team. However, in order to have a full team for Survivor Series, Reigns will need to get a fifth partner, and Dreamer opines that there are a lot of options. "I love how they explored the options, and guys, there's dissension man, right?" he explained, noting how Jimmy and Zayn aren't on good terms. "Is it going to be Cody? Because if Cody teams up with them, that would piss off The Rock, and then Rock of course would join Solo and his group."

