DIY Explode, Street Profits Tease Turn As WWE SmackDown Tag Title Match Ends In Chaos

The WWE Tag Team Championship match between Motor City Machine Guns and The Street Profits during "WWE SmackDown" ended in disqualification following outside interference. The Guns and the Profits engaged in a fast-paced back-and-forth throughout the bout, weaving around the ring and flying across ringside, before the challenging team took advantage and looked to be picking up steam. As Montez Ford climbed the ropes to finish things off, #DIY's Tommaso Ciampa appeared on the apron to throw him off, causing the referee to rule a disqualification in favor of The Street Profits.

Ciampa would further unleash upon Angelo Dawkins before getting into it with the champions, only for his partner Johnny Gargano to break them up in an attempt to keep the peace. As Gargano sought to calm his partner down, fans were reminded of their violent history as Ciampa lashed out and pushed his partner to the ground, walking out while ranting to himself as Gargano frantically chased after. Back in the ring, Dawkins pushed past the Guns alongside a dejected Ford, clearly unhappy with the outcome of their title challenge.

Ciampa and Gargano have seen their partnership broken and re-established over their WWE tenure, capped with their "WWE NXT" saga at the end of last decade before reforming to capture the WWE Tag Team Championship earlier this year. However, their reign lasted just 28 days after losing the titles to The Bloodline's Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, having yet to have had a rematch for the titles and losing their best opportunity at number one contendership to the current champions. Ciampa thus, as reasoned by Michael Cole on commentary, feels as though Friday's challengers had jumped the line.

