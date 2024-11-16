AEW Referee Aubrey Edwards Comments On Five Years Of Employment By Tony Khan

AEW referee Aubrey Edwards just celebrated five years with the company, and recently opened up about her experience working with boss Tony Khan. Edwards is not only one of AEW's most reliable officials, but one of the highest-profile female referees in the business, and during an interview with "The Wrestling Classic," she reflected on AEW's growth and expressed her gratitude towards the family dynamic within the company.

"It's incredible to see all of the things that we as a company have been through, knowing that we were in Jacksonville for a year and a half during the pandemic and that feels like a lifetime ago ... I feel like that's a big part that hasn't gone away is that sort of feel of camaraderie, and it's always cliche to say it but that feeling of family. Like it was Tony Khan's birthday and he had ordered a bunch of cupcakes and they were vegan and gluten-free and he came by and offered me one, like this is a guy who has too many things to do but somehow remembers my dietary restrictions ... it's insane that all of these things have happened, that we've grown to this point that we are a real competitor to a company that's been around forty-plus years."

Despite sharing her positive experience with AEW, Edwards explained that negative criticism from fans and sexism is still present in the industry, which can make things difficult, specifically mentioning how social media can impact an individual's mental health if not managed properly. She continued to reveal how her block list on "X" is longer than her follower list due to this issue.

