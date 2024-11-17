AEW Collision Live Coverage 11/16 — May Vs. Jay 3, Last Full Gear Tag Title Qualifier
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Collision" on November 16, 2024, coming to you from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York!
Two old friends (at the very least) will open and close "Collision" this week, as Mina Shirakawa returns to AEW to take on Harley Cameron in the first match, while Mariah May defends her AEW Women's World Championship against Anna Jay in the main event. This will be the third contest in the recent series between May and Jay; Jay won an eliminator match at "AEW Battle of the Belts" to win a shot at the title, but was defeated by May two weeks ago on the November 2 episode of "Collision." Now, they'll clash in a rubber match for the championship — with no disqualifications.
In a match with major implications for the Full Gear PPV, The Acclaimed take on Rush and The Beast Mortos of La Faccion Ingobernable in the third and final 4-Way Contender Series qualifier. The Outrunners and The House of Black have already advanced; who will be the last team to challenge Private Party? Additionally, "Collision" will feature a trio of men's singles matches — The Hurt Syndicate's Shelton Benjamin vs. Komander, Johnny TV vs. Daniel Garcia, and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Bulk Bronson. Fans will also hear from Kris Statlander, FTR, Roderick Strong, and The Conglomeration.
Oh yeah, we're also going to hear "November Rain" or something! We are live!
Mina Shirakawa vs. Harley Cameron
Anna Jay and Mariah May are seen arriving for their main event title match.
Mina Shirakawa is back, and she's doing a dance on the stage! Harley Cameron comes out second. The bell rings and Mina is already shaking her shoulders, as is Cameron. Mina grabs Cameron in a side headlock, and they perform an exchange of whips and counters that ends with Mina dancing again. Mina takes Cameron down and is working on her knee; she stands on her thighs, does another dance and stomps. Mina continues working the leg but Cameron grabs the ropes. She fights back into the match and drops Mina with a leg sweep for a one count. Cameron jumps and lays out Mina on the second rope, then rubs her boobs in Mina's face. Yes, really. Cameron with an Irish whip and drops Mina again; this time she gets two.
Cameron delivers elbows to the collarbone of the sitting Mina, who fights her way up with back elbows, but Cameron hits a step-up enzuguiri. Another exchange of counters ends with a Shirakawa Russian leg sweep. Mina runs and hits Cameron in the corner with an elbow. She whips Cameron across the ring and runs at her but Cameron dodges. Cameron briefly has the advantage before Mina gets her down again, working the leg again, and locks in a Figure Four. Cameron gets to the ropes to force the break.
Mina puts Cameron's leg on the rope and twists it, then goes for a running dropkick, but Cameron hits a drop toehold into the ropes and then a Backstabber. Cameron with a fireman's carry on Mina, but Mina gets out of it and delivers stiff kicks to the leg. Mina hits a spin kick to the gut, goes for the Glamorous Driver but Cameron counters. Cameron ducks a kick and hits a belly-to-back suplex, She makes the cover, but Mina kicks out at two.
Cameron picks Mina up and delivers a punch, then tries to whip her into the corner but gets reversed. Cameron again counters Mina as she runs into the corner and rolls her up, but the ref sees her feet on the ropes. While she's arguing with the ref, Mina hits a rolling elbow strike and a springboard gamangiri. Mina again countered as she runs into the corner, but she turns it into a big slam off the second rope. Harley rolls up Mina for two, but Mina hits a spinning backfist, then hits the Glamorous Driver and gets the three-count!
Winner: Mina Shirakawa
Cameras catch the Scapegoat Bus arriving, and Jack Perry comes out smiling.
Daniel Garcia vs. Johnny TV
Daniel Garcia comes out alone, while Johnny TV is accompanied by MxM Collective. The bell rings and they circle each other. They lock up, Johnny drives Garcia into the corner. He goes for a punch but Garcia dodges and gets side headlock. TV pushes Garcia against the ropes and shoulder blocks him down. They lock up again and Garcia gets the side headlock again. TV again shoulder blocks Garcia down off the ropes to escape the hold. TV dodges another lock up and gets a side headlock of his own; Garcia pushes him off and starts another bouncing off the ropes exchange, this time nailing a shoulder block of his own.
Garcia with chops to TV, who reverses a whip but eats an elbow. Now Mansoor is on the apron drawing the ref's attention, while on the apron, Mason delivers a chokeslam to Garcia before posing. Johnny goes for the cover but Garcia kicks out at two, and it's time for some commercials.
Back from break, TV has Garcia in a submission, but Garcia fights out and hits some big chops. Johnny throws Garcia out of the ring, comes off the far rope and dives over the top to the outside with a tornillo! Now Jack Perry is here, and he's beating the stuffing out of Matt Menard, dragging him away from the announce table. Meanwhile TV rolls Garcia inside the ring and gets him into a fireman's carry. Garcia fights out with elbows and hits a saito suplex as Tony Schiavone is now on commentary by himself. Both men to their feet and exchange punches, but Garcia gets the better of it, punches TV down in the corner, stomps him, roars, and delivers a running knee. Garcia with a spinning neckbreaker and makes the cover, but Johnny kicks out.
Garcia goes to piledrive TV but gets backdropped over the top rope to the outside. TV now distracting the ref while MxM attack Garcia, but he fights them both off and gets back in the ring, only to get hit by a springboard enzuguiri and a swinging neckbreaker. TV goes for a split-legged corkscrew moonsault, but Garcia dodges, gets to his feet and delivers a shotgun dropkick. Garcia gets TV in the Cobra Clutch, and TV taps.
Winner: Daniel Garcia
Garcia celebrates, but now he realizes that something has happened to Menard. Garcia gets out of the ring and Schiavone tells him what happened, but now the big screen shows Perry beating up Menard backstage. Garcia runs to the back as Perry hits Menard with a "Caution: Wet Floor" sign. Perry takes Menard out to the bus and slams his head into it. Perry asks Menard "Do you think he's ready?" Menard says yes, Perry says Menard is holding Garcia back, but Perry is gonna fix that. Perry now has a chain that he wraps around Menard's neck before hooking it to the bus. Perry says "We all have to sacrifice," then starts to get into the bus, but now Garcia is here and he's beating up Garcia and throwing him into the bus. Garcia frees Menard from the chai, and they hold Perry up against the bus. Menard comes at the camera and says he has an idea, and we go to commercial.
Shelton Benjamin vs. Komander
A video airs for Lio Rush saying he's sick and tired of feeling lost and confused. It's hard to know who you are when you lose the matches that mean to most. But then he takes a deep breath, looks at his watch, and remembers he's the man of the hour. He came to AEW to take titles, and he hopes his friends get on the same page, because it's only a matter of time before he rushes to the top.
Backstage, Menard and Garcia have tied Perry to the hood of the bus and are driving it into stuff with a camera in the cab.
Shelton Benjamin comes out with MVP, while Komander is accompanied by Alex Abrahantes. They lock up and Shelton immediately shoves Komander into the ropes and boots him in the face on the rebound. Benjamin delivering knees to the face, then hits a big flip slam. Benjamin whips Komander from one corner into the other, where his back hits the turnbuckle. Shelton drags him out of the the corner and circles him while the fans chant "MVP" Shelton picks up Komander, who fights back with punches and comes off the drops, but Benjamin drops him with a double chop. Benjamin delivers stomps, then lifts Komander up into a bodyslam position, but Komander escapes over his shoulder. Benjamin is still in control, getting Komander in the corner. Komander tries a kick but Shelton grabs his foot. Komander kicks with his other foot, gets to the top rope and delivers a jumping arm drag followed by a shotgun dropkick. Komander grabs Benjamin and tries to do a fancy springboard move, but Shelton catches him and hoists him over for a belly to belly suplex; the move doesn't even take Benjamin off his feet as we go to commercial.