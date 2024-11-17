AEW Collision Live Coverage 11/16 — May Vs. Jay 3, Last Full Gear Tag Title Qualifier

Daniel Garcia comes out alone, while Johnny TV is accompanied by MxM Collective. The bell rings and they circle each other. They lock up, Johnny drives Garcia into the corner. He goes for a punch but Garcia dodges and gets side headlock. TV pushes Garcia against the ropes and shoulder blocks him down. They lock up again and Garcia gets the side headlock again. TV again shoulder blocks Garcia down off the ropes to escape the hold. TV dodges another lock up and gets a side headlock of his own; Garcia pushes him off and starts another bouncing off the ropes exchange, this time nailing a shoulder block of his own.

Garcia with chops to TV, who reverses a whip but eats an elbow. Now Mansoor is on the apron drawing the ref's attention, while on the apron, Mason delivers a chokeslam to Garcia before posing. Johnny goes for the cover but Garcia kicks out at two, and it's time for some commercials.

Back from break, TV has Garcia in a submission, but Garcia fights out and hits some big chops. Johnny throws Garcia out of the ring, comes off the far rope and dives over the top to the outside with a tornillo! Now Jack Perry is here, and he's beating the stuffing out of Matt Menard, dragging him away from the announce table. Meanwhile TV rolls Garcia inside the ring and gets him into a fireman's carry. Garcia fights out with elbows and hits a saito suplex as Tony Schiavone is now on commentary by himself. Both men to their feet and exchange punches, but Garcia gets the better of it, punches TV down in the corner, stomps him, roars, and delivers a running knee. Garcia with a spinning neckbreaker and makes the cover, but Johnny kicks out.

Garcia goes to piledrive TV but gets backdropped over the top rope to the outside. TV now distracting the ref while MxM attack Garcia, but he fights them both off and gets back in the ring, only to get hit by a springboard enzuguiri and a swinging neckbreaker. TV goes for a split-legged corkscrew moonsault, but Garcia dodges, gets to his feet and delivers a shotgun dropkick. Garcia gets TV in the Cobra Clutch, and TV taps.

Winner: Daniel Garcia

Garcia celebrates, but now he realizes that something has happened to Menard. Garcia gets out of the ring and Schiavone tells him what happened, but now the big screen shows Perry beating up Menard backstage. Garcia runs to the back as Perry hits Menard with a "Caution: Wet Floor" sign. Perry takes Menard out to the bus and slams his head into it. Perry asks Menard "Do you think he's ready?" Menard says yes, Perry says Menard is holding Garcia back, but Perry is gonna fix that. Perry now has a chain that he wraps around Menard's neck before hooking it to the bus. Perry says "We all have to sacrifice," then starts to get into the bus, but now Garcia is here and he's beating up Garcia and throwing him into the bus. Garcia frees Menard from the chai, and they hold Perry up against the bus. Menard comes at the camera and says he has an idea, and we go to commercial.

