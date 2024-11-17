The Acclaimed Beat LFI On AEW Collision, Earn Final Spot In Full Gear Tag Title Match

The Acclaimed walked into their AEW World Tag Team title qualifying match on Saturday's episode of Collision sitting at 61 wins — the most ever earned by a tag team in AEW history. While Rush and the Beast Mortos sought to stake their claim onto the Full Gear card, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster overcame them to not only become the Number One contenders for the tag titles, but to turn 61 wins into 62.

Advertisement

Current AEW World Tag Team Champions Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen watched on from their VIP lounge as Bowens and Rush started the match for both teams. Bowens held his own against the formidable Rush for a solid opening sequence, but trouble in paradise brewed when Caster tagged himself in prematurely, much to Bowens' chagrin. The bold move from Caster hardly paid off, as Rush quickly retrieved a rope from underneath the ring in an attempt to choke Caster away from the referee's gaze.

The tides became much more even as the match progressed, with both units relying on their teammates to break near falls. Things finally unraveled for Rush and the Beast Mortos when Caster dodged a corner cannonball attempt by the masked luchador. Caster barely made it to Bowens for a hot tag, and despite earlier tensions, The Acclaimed masterfully performed a Mic Drop onto the Beast Mortos for the victory.

Advertisement

With Bowens and Caster's victory, fans can now expect to see Private Party defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Acclaimed, The Outrunners, and the Kings of the Black Throne (representing the House of Black) in a week's time at Full Gear 2024. Private Party snatched the titles from The Elite in an upset victory on the October 30 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Full Gear's four-way tag team match is slated to be Private Party's first title defense.