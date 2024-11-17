Matt Hardy Details What Late WWE Hall Of Famer Eddie Guerrero Was Like Backstage

Last week marked the 19-year anniversary of Eddie Guerrero's untimely death, with many of his former peers paying tribute to him across social media. That tribute has since extended to "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," in which former multi-time tag champion Matt Hardy detailed the brightness that the late WWE Hall of Famer brought to the backstage environment in WWE.

"Eddie was very laid-back. He was very humble. His humility was just off the charts," Hardy said. "As great as he was, you never saw that. He had a great sense of humor. He loved to put smiles on faces. If he could crack a joke or do something funny to put a smile on a face, he always would. He was just a good guy through and through, someone who was always a pleasure to deal with every single day. Especially once he got everything together in life, he was just constantly a pleasure to be around.

"You have some guys where you never know if you're gonna get you know the happy version of this guy or you're gonna get the ill version of this guy, but Eddie wasn't like that," Hardy continued. "Eddie just was always someone it was a pleasure to be around."

According to Hardy, Guerrero especially wanted to give back to the newer wave of talents at the time, so much so that he, in addition to the late Chris Benoit, often helped them work out in the ring before their wrestling shows. Hardy further noted that Guerrero and Benoit took a "hands on" approach with every person that came under their tutelage.

Following his death in November 2005, Guerrero was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of the 2006 class.

