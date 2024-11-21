Former X-Division Champ Compares His WWE Experience To Fellow Ex-TNA Star AJ Styles

AJ Styles will celebrate his nine-year anniversary as part of the WWE roster in January 2025. However, many people believe Styles had his best matches outside of WWE. The promotion he was the most associated with was TNA, where he competed on the very first show back in 2002 alongside the likes of Jerry Lynn and Low-Ki. Both of those men had tenures in WWE, but neither of them came close to the success of what Styles has achieved. Speaking on "That's Wrestling!," Low-Ki was asked if he was surprised at Styles' success given WWE's reputation for not pushing wrestlers who made their name elsewhere.

"I wasn't surprised at all," Low-Ki said. "The whole world had seen what they did to me, so that gave an opening for everyone after me to actually stand a chance. They're not going to sit there and allow them to be treated like I was." Low-Ki felt as if he allowed WWE to show him their cards on how he was going to be treated, but still felt like he was outclassing everyone he got in the ring with. He feels that Styles could also outclass most people, but that he has been able to do it at a much higher level.

"He's definitely a main event performer, a main event wrestler, there's not — it's not a surprise why he was allowed to advance. You can't deny him." Low-Ki rounded off by saying that Styles being allowed to reach the heights he has is a sign of the times changing, and that WWE is not stupid enough to keep talents of this ilk tucked away in the mid-card or on a show like "NXT."

