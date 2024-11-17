Former WWE Writer Freddie Prinze Jr Shares Update On His Wrestling Federation

"Scooby Doo" star Freddie Prinze Jr. got a special look at the ins and outs of running a professional wrestling event as a WWE writer. Prinze has even talked about opening a wrestling promotion in the past. On a new episode of "Wrestling With Freddie," Prinze said that conversations with networks about the possible federation are not going as swimmingly as he'd hoped.

"I went out to...Warner [Bros] Discovery, which was the worst meeting out of all of them," Prinze said, noting that WBD executives wanted a reality show and nothing more from Prinze. "I gave the same pitch to everyone else. It was the only place that didn't work."

Prinze also took his pitch to "Dark Side of the Ring" proprietor Vice. Unfortunately, the media company wasn't in a place to do anything with their enthusiasm for the pitch.

"They were going under some business restructuring...and they couldn't afford the show," Prinze said, lamenting that he couldn't capitalize on the "Dark Side of the Ring" audience. "There were a couple other places where the meetings went well but I feel like I wasn't pitching to people high enough on the totem pole to get the idea heard by the top dogs."

Prinze says an unnamed streamer asked his wife, Sarah Michelle Gellar, about Prinze's interest in wrestling, and she made the connection.

"The original pitch was a documentary about trying to pull this off," Prinze said, as he felt it was hard to pitch a straight pro wrestling program, meaning the pro wrestling show would end up being the two-hour finale of the documentary. "I sit and I talk to this new company and they're not interested in the documentary at all. They want a professional wrestling promotion."