Update On FKA Tegan Nox's Recent Cancellation

Former WWE star Nixon Newell, formerly known as Tegan Nox, has pulled out of what would have been her first appearance since departing the promotion. UK indie promotion ATTACK! Pro Wrestling announced Newell for shows on December 14 and 15 in Cardiff, but have since released a statement to confirm she would not be appearing. The cancellation had provoked some fans to speculate that it was a result of a 90-day non-compete period following her November release, or whether the booking had been originally made while Newell was still with WWE.

Fightful Select has reported that WWE and ATTACK! had been in discussions throughout the entire process and worked to try and make the booking possible. ATTACK! were said to have spoken well of WWE, despite being 'gutted' at the outcome. It wasn't confirmed directly whether the non-compete clause had necessitated Newell's removal, with it being emphasized that a 'myriad of issues' could have been the cause. The report concludes to note that ATTACK! are actively looking for a replacement, but as stated in their cancellation notice have a desire to bring Newell to the promotion in the future. Other promoters across the UK and Europe have reportedly expressed an interest in Newell when she becomes available.

Newell's WWE departure marked the end of her second run with the company after being brought back in December 2022. She had previously been with the company since 2017, first on the "WWE NXT" brand until a brief stint with "WWE SmackDown" saw her drafted to "WWE Raw" in October 2021, only to be released the next month.