Matt Hardy Describes WWE Backstage Reaction To The News Of Eddie Guerrero's Death

Matt Hardy has recalled the backstage reaction in WWE to Eddie Guerrero's passing in 2005, as well as when he heard the sad news.

Hardy discussed Guerrero's life and career, as well as his demise, in a recent edition of his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast. He recalled hearing the news only when he entered the arena for the show.

"Whenever we pulled into the arena that's when I learned that Eddie had passed away," recalled Hardy. "It was right upon entering the building, walking in, and checking-in, I heard from someone, 'I don't know if you've heard, Eddie passed away last night.' [His reaction] 'What?' Didn't seem real."

Hardy recalled several of his peers being heartbroken about Guerrero's passing, and that there were a lot of tears backstage over the shock news.

"I know [Chris] Benoit was devastated. That was a big blow to him, that was a big blow to him mentally and emotionally, and spiritually. I'm positive. I just remember a lot of the females were very, very upset. I feel like a lot of people were just in shock. It was hard to believe," said Hardy. "[Chris] Jericho always would tell me how he missed him. I mean, they were very close. They were very close in WCW, they were close doing stuff before that, and they were close in WWE. It was definitely a big blow to Chris."

Hardy said that Chavo Guerrero, Eddie's nephew who had found Eddie unconscious, and Eddie's close friend Rey Mysterio had a brotherly relationship. He added that he couldn't imagine how they must have felt about Eddie's passing.

The former WWE star said that Guerrero's passing was the first time he realized that tomorrow isn't guaranteed. This forced him to look at life differently, live every day to the best of his abilities, and always tell his kids that he loves them.

