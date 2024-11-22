Former WWE Star Matt Riddle Discusses His Future MMA Plans

From 2008-2014, current AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Matt Riddle found success throughout his MMA career by posting an 8-3-2 record, an appearance on The Ultimate Fighter, and a four-fight winning streak in the UFC. Now after ten years removed from the sport, Riddle is considering stepping back inside the octagon. Speaking with "Barstool Rasslin," Riddle revealed that he's been training outside of his commitments for professional wrestling and believes he could find success in MMA again if he keeps himself in good physical shape.

Advertisement

"I'm still wrestling, but I've also been considering fighting again, I still got it in the tank," Riddle explained. "I train a couple times a week and I think I'm just waiting for the right time and opportunity because I'm still wrestling so much. I'm in such demand with that, it's kind of hard to like separate that. So I'm kind of just waiting for the wrestling to start to fade a little bit...I train to be in good shape, to do my job professional wrestling, where I feel like with fighting there's a lot more to it, like say certain parts of your body I'm going to have to recondition again so I don't like feel like I'm being crushed."

Riddle also mentioned taking UFC fights on less than two weeks notice in the past due to his ability to maintain his physical health. He believes that if he's able reach the same level of conditioning from his previous stint in MMA, he could find success in his second run with the sport.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Barstool Rasslin" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.