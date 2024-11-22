WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Explains How He Dealt With Imposter Syndrome In WCW

Being the man to spearhead WCW's peak years in popularity during the Monday Night Wars, Eric Bischoff had a lot of pressure on his shoulders. Some of that pressure was so straining that Bischoff experienced imposter syndrome, which he elaborated on during an appearance the "No Contest Wrestling" podcast.

"I had never heard of imposter syndrome at that point, but I could have written the book [on it]," Bischoff said. "I'd go to work every day going 'why am I in this position? What do I do? How do I do this job?' But again, I surrounded myself with really good people that I could lean on that had more experience than I did in certain areas, and was able to learn from them, and just like I said, learn on the job. You know I had some great success, had a couple of miserable failures, but as long as you learn from your mistakes, it's just part of the process."

Despite WCW ultimately being bought out by Vince McMahon in 2001, Bischoff did have an idea to reset the company in May 2001. The now infamous Big Bang pay-per-view was supposed to be the beginning of a new era creatively, all while Bischoff acted as the owner of WCW as he was originally meant to purchase the company. However, that event never came to be, and Bischoff settled into a performance role in WWE by the summer of 2002, where he acted as the general manager of "Raw" for three years.

