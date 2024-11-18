WWE Broadcaster Praises Renee Paquette

Jackie Redmond has built an impressive resume for herself throughout her career in sport media, as she's not only one of WWE's lead backstage interviewers on "WWE Raw" but also works for TNT Sports where she covers the NHL. However, prior to her involvement in wrestling, Redmond first got her start on Sportsnet, which is one of the largest sports networks in Canada and happens to be where AEW interviewer Renee Paquette also used to work as a sportscaster. Speaking on "GABBY AF," Redmond went into detail about her relationship with Paquette as well as how she's been an inspiration and mentor throughout her journey in the media industry.

"She is such an amazing person, like you started this off with pumping my tires about being genuine and stuff, like Renee is that way, like is somebody that is such a great teammate, she's been a great mentor to me ... I have all the time in the world for Renee but we go back so far, like Renee and I met before she was ever even at WWE because she started in sports at the same network ... even if she had never done anything for me and was horrible to me I would still respect the s**t out of her because she in a lot of ways is what, when I started out, aspired to be."

Redmond also reflected on her time as a contestant on "Gillette Drafted: The Search For Canada's Next Sportscaster," where Paquette had been heavily involved as a judge on the show and played a massive role in choosing Redmond to win the contest.

