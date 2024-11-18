Jaida Parker Relishes Comparisons To WWE Star

"WWE NXT" star Jaida Parker has been making an impressionable name for herself in her young career. Recently winning "NXT's" first Women's Hardcore match, the twenty-five-year-old WWE homegrown talent and former collegiate athlete has drawn comparisons to Bianca Belair from her early days with the black and gold brand. While joining "WWE Die Woche," Parker was asked her thoughts on the comparisons she received to Belair.

"That's a blessing. I'm just like thank you," Parker answered. "I would never be mad at that, I can't feel no type of way but- okay, you see my potential in that, and her potential in 'NXT' brought her to where she is right now on the main roster. So, if you're comparing me to that, God bless you. Thank you."

Belair is building a Hall of Fame career since being called-up from "NXT," winning the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match, main eventing Night 1 of WrestleMania 37, becoming the WWE Women's Champion, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, and being the cover athlete for a video game (WWE 2K24's Deluxe Edition). For the comparison to be made to Belair, Parker could have a very bright future ahead of her.

"If she got there, and the impact that she's had on this company, I can only imagine the impact that I'm going to have on this company when I decide- or whenever they decide to bring me up there," Parker remarked. "If I get to where she is then we gonna have to see it face-to-face one day, hopefully."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE Die Woche" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.