Bully Ray Explains Why He Thinks AEW Copied WWE NXT On Collision

AEW has seemingly piggybacked off the ECW hype that "WWE NXT" ignited earlier this month with a show from The ECW Arena. Days later on "AEW Collision," a promo ran for the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view backed by "November Rain" by Guns N' Roses. AEW also used the moniker "November to Remember" to promote their events for the rest of the month. With November to Remember being the name of a former annual ECW event, ECW original Bully Ray took to "Busted Open" to give his thoughts on the title.

"All you gotta do is have Tony [Khan] in a pre-tape beforehand tell that little story, 'Growing up I was a massive ECW fan. This is what I love the most. I've always wanted to do something with it on my own, and ladies and gentlemen, here's my vision on something that has been done already. Blah, blah, blah, the world premiere of AEW's November to Remember and 'November Rain,”" Ray began to critique.

The WWE Hall of Famer felt that Khan went about the usage of the ECW legacy wrong, likening what should have been done to a band performing a cover song who loved an original song and now want to put their own spin on it. The WWE Hall of Famer then remarked on how AEW's usage of ECW likeness came off to him.

"'NXT' leaned on ECW with The ECW Arena show and a couple of ECW returning Hall of Famers, AEW saw the success of it, tried to do their own version of it," Ray perceived. "(AEW) tried to used ECW as a crutch in some way to gain attention."

