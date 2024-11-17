AEW Pays Tribute To ECW On Collision With Full Gear Hype Video Set To November Rain

One week before the Full Gear pay-per-view, "AEW Collision" closed with an eight-minute video set to "November Rain" by Guns N' Roses in a tribute to Extreme Championship Wrestling, which used to recap their storylines each year heading into their annual November to Remember event with a package accompanied by the same song. AEW's version began and ended with Jon Moxley's takeover of AEW and feud with Orange Cassidy, which bookended the stories of Jack Perry and Daniel Garcia, Mercedes Moné and Kris Statlander, Swerve Strickland and Bobby Lashley, Jay White and Adam Page, Roderick Strong vs. MJF, Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher, and Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa (May currently doesn't have an opponent for the pay-per-view, but the pair reunited after May's title match just before the video aired). The four-way match for the AEW world tag titles was also highlighted.

Possibly in response to "WWE NXT" running an ECW-themed show at the old ECW Arena (a show that incidentally beat "AEW Dynamite" head-to-head in the ratings), AEW has been referring to their events this month as "November to Remember," with the "November Rain" video capping off the competing tribute. Last week, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that Guns N' Roses was allowing them to use the song, both in the video and as the Full Gear theme.