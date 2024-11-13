Tony Khan Struck Deal With Classic Band For AEW Full Gear Theme

AEW President Tony Khan hasn't been shy to open his checkbook to use licensed music for AEW programming, and he's announced that a legendary song will play to promote the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view later this month.

Khan announced on X that the "November Rain" song by Guns N' Roses will be used ahead of Full Gear on AEW's shows this weekend and next week's "AEW Dynamite."

"Thanks to @gunsnroses, AEW has secured a license to use November Rain in our videos promoting #AEWFullGear + this AEW November to Remember! Expect AEW November Rain by this weekend + again next Wednesday before the ppv!" said Khan.

AEW has previously licensed songs like "The Final Countdown" for Bryan Danielson, Pantera's "Walk" for Rob Van Dam's debut, "Seek and Destroy" by Metallica for Sting and Darby Allin, and "Wild Thing" by X for Jon Moxley.

AEW's Full Gear show will take place on November 23, 2024, which will be the penultimate AEW pay-per-view of 2024. Seven matches have so far been announced for the show, which includes the AEW World Championship match between champion Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone against former champion Kris Statlander, and Jack Perry against Daniel Garcia for the AEW TNT title. New AEW star Bobby Lashley's first AEW pay-per-view match will also take place at Full Gear, where he will go up against another former WWE star, Swerve Strickland. The show will also see AEW Tag Team Champions Private Party defend their titles against three other teams.