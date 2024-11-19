Jaida Parker Wants To See These WWE NXT Stars In GTA

Earlier this year, WWE teamed up with the video game franchise "Call of Duty" for a collaboration, and now gamers want to see a WWE cameo in a "Grand Theft Auto" game.

While joining "WWE Die Woche," "WWE NXT" star Jaida Parker was asked five "NXT" stars she could see having cameos in the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto VI" video game which is currently set to release in late 2025.

"Jaida Parker, number one," Parker began. "Actually, just OTM (Out The Mud) in general, because that's us, you know what I'm saying? So, Jaida, Lucien [Price], Bronco [Nima]. I would love to see Lola [Vice] as well because the Vice City, you know, I would like to see how she fits in."

Parker's comment about Lola Vice referred to the fictional Vice City metropolis in the "Grand Theft Auto" series, which is returning for the next game and is influenced by Miami, Florida. For the fifth person to have a cameo in "GTA," Parker thought of someone no longer with "NXT" but who spent time with the brand.

"I would like to see — it's random — Iyo Sky. I would love to see her in it [laughs] 'cause I know she would be a menace. I know she would be a menace so I would love to see that just for entertainment," Parker said.

Parker also revealed that she is a gamer, mentioning games like "Call of Duty," "Zombies," and "GTA" as the ones she usually plays.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE Die Woche" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.