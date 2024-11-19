WWE Champ Liv Morgan Addresses Dealing With 'Imposter Syndrome' & When It Changed

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan is currently one of the biggest names on WWE's roster, and her long-term feud with Rhea Ripley has been a heavily featured storyline for months. But, according to Morgan herself, she felt disconnected from her popularity and success at first, before a change in her career allowed her to reinvent herself again.

On "The Pat McAfee Show," Morgan explained that it took her whole career up until after her injury to finally get a champion's mentality. "I didn't come from entertainment, I'm not from a wrestling family, I'm not a division one athlete, and so I think I almost like had imposter syndrome," she said. Morgan further noted she felt that she needed to earn or deserve her spot, and that at the time, she believed she fell short of that mark.

Despite this, Morgan says her love for wrestling pushed her on, noting how she's always been a fan of WWE and watched the product since she was five years old, making it something she always wanted to do. The champion then expanded on how she had to face herself during her recovery after injury. "To just have no schedule and to just really, like, sit with myself? I think it did wonders for my mental health, for my confidence," she said. "So, when I came back I just — I felt so different and I knew I was ready now."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Pat McAfee Show,"