WWE's Liv Morgan Says Wrestling Was Her Escape From Dysfunctional Household

In the present day, Liv Morgan reigns as WWE Women's World Champion. More than two decades ago, though, an elementary-school-aged Morgan primarily used professional wrestling, specifically WWE, as an escape from her family life, which she previously said came with a "crazy cycle" of violence. During a recent appearance on the "Impaulsive" podcast, Morgan opened up about her early relationship with wrestling.

"I grew up a fan of WWE, since I was 5 years old," Morgan said. "I have four older brothers and I wanted to be just like them, so anything they liked, I liked. They introduced me to WWE. Growing up in my very chaotic, dysfunctional household, it was my escape, truly. I know everyone says that, but it didn't matter what was going on in my house, it didn't matter what was breaking, what was being thrown, if police were there, WWE on my TV was my saving grace. I just fell in love with it right away — the theatrics, the entertainment, the aggressiveness."

Much like her WWE Hall of Fame favorite Lita, Morgan has also described her childhood-self as a "tomboy," so much so that she often wrestled in a makeshift ring with her brothers. Fast forward to 2018, Morgan shared an official wrestling ring with Lita in a 10-woman tag team match on "WWE Raw," and later in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

In addition to Lita, Morgan has cited the likes of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock, and Paul "Triple H" Levesque as favorite performers from her childhood. In her current reign, Morgan finds herself working under the direction of Levesque, who now serves as WWE's Chief Content Officer.

