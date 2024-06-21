Liv Morgan: From NXT Jobber To WWE's Top Underdog

The "Liv Morgan Revenge Tour" is alive and well in WWE, and fans have been watching the new Women's World Champion, born Gionna Daddio, for years. Morgan has been a crowd favorite since her main roster call-up at the end of 2017, and her diehard fans have stuck with her through her, from her time in "WWE NXT" as "Marley," to her rise on "WWE Raw," to winning the world from "The Man" title in Saudi Arabia. Now she's even branching out into Hollywood like the star the company is making her out to be in the ring, appearing on horror series for a mainstream audience. The former Women's Tag Team Champion has come a long way from her Garden State roots.

Morgan grew up with four older brothers in New Jersey and always had a passion for wrestling. She would wrestle in her backyard in a makeshift ring with her siblings, pretending to be now-WWE Hall of Famer Lita, because she described herself as more of a "tomboy."

She recently revealed in an interview that she was "discovered" while working as a server at Hooters. She explained that another wrestler, who she didn't name, used to manage the restaurant and would often visit the location. Morgan said being the big WWE fan that she was, she introduced herself and "spit all her wrestling knowledge to them." After speaking with the wrestler, Morgan was put in contact with Joe DeFranco, who is known in part for working closely with Paul "Triple H" Levesque. DeFranco was impressed by Morgan's work ethic, and he eventually reached out to WWE to set Morgan up with a tryout. Though the most recent company tryout had passed, DeFranco was told WWE "were eager" to fly Morgan out for the next one in six months. Morgan explained in the interview she kept training alongside DeFranco every morning before working at Hooters in the evenings. Morgan's hard work paid off and in 2014, she signed a contract with WWE and was assigned to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

