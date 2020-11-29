Just last year, WWE created a very interesting storyline that involved Lana and Bobby Lashley. The WWE Universe rode the love rollercoaster of these two with all the shenanigans that unfolded. In the midst of it, Lana and Lashley decided to tie the knot, but their holy matrimony was objected by Lana's "estranged lover" Liv Morgan, who was making her comeback to the company. Just before she went out to reveal herself, Morgan recalls how nervous she was to make her return as part of this storyline. She recalls the anticipation she felt during her interview on WWE's The Bump.

"Yeah, I was just like, 'I have to bring it,' you know?" Liv Morgan replied with a smile. "It was the craziest high that I've ever felt. My adrenaline was through the rough to where I felt nothing. Like, I was pacing, pacing, pacing, and I was driving myself crazy. Right before I was about to go out, my body was just overwhelmed with ease. I never thought that I would object to a wedding."

Earlier this week, The Riott Squad celebrated the three year anniversary of their formation. Although Sarah Logan is no longer with the company and is shifting her focus to motherhood, Morgan says she is very fortunate to be part of such a nurturing group.

"I can't talk about The Riott Squad without getting emotional; they just changed my life," she said, trying to hold back tears. "I wasn't really friends with Ruby or Sarah before we got put together. I found out that I was in the group, and I was just so happy to get the opportunity but I was kind of like, you know, I didn't see myself as a tag team partner. These girls had a history together - they've been best friends for 10 years. I was happy, but I just didn't know them that well.

"Right away, we had so much in common. We became a sisterhood. I'm happy to have such best friends for the rest of my entire life. I didn't know that these girls were going to take such a big part of my heart and my life; they still do. I love Ruby and Sarah, so I was given a great gift!"

After making amends following their departure, Ruby Riott and Morgan are thrilled that they're given a second chance to revive their Squad so they can chase down all the dreams and aspirations they had since their arrival in 2017.

"Oh yeah, Ruby has earned my trust back," she said jokingly. "The first time around, we didn't get to do what we thought needed to be done. And now, we have this rare opportunity to rewrite history and to do what we wished we could have done then. We're just getting started and we're laser-focused."

Morgan has mentioned that she would like to take her career to new heights in the future. In order to fulfill that goal, she was given a role as part of Team SmackDown during the traditional 5-on-5 Women's Survivor Series match. Although her team fell, she says that it's matches like those that keep her thriving as a sports entertainer.

"I loved it! This was my first time ever being in Survivor Series," she mentioned. "Those kinds of stipulation matches were like, matches that I've been dreaming to be in. I'm waiting and living for those moments. We had a great group of girls on SmackDown. I had lots and lots of fun. I was surprised I lasted so freakin' long."

Now that she is being recognized as both a tag and singles competitor, she says having her own merchandise on WWE Shop is a dream come true. When asked by panelist Evan T. Mack where having her own merchandise ranks on her accolade chart, she gives a very direct answer.

"Like, number one," she exclaimed. "I've been waiting for my own shirt for six years now, since NXT. I know opportunities are rewarded not given, but I've been waiting on this shirt for like, three years now. My fans are loving it. I have so much of my own merch. I have 10 of everything!"

You can watch Liv Morgan's full interview above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.