WWE Star Liv Morgan Opens Up About Appearing On Chucky

Former WWE Women's Champion Liv Morgan has been a fan of professional wrestling since her childhood, but she's also opened up about becoming involved in another passion of hers: the serial killer doll, Chucky. Speaking on an episode of "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Morgan revealed her love for the "Child's Play" horror movie and television franchise, and discussed what it was like to appear on the "Chucky" TV series.

Advertisement

"I grew up just loving Chucky like I loved wrestling. I loved Chucky and so I saw that they were working on a series and so I asked WWE, 'Hi, do you think we can see, just reach out and see if there's any kind of way that I can be involved, even if it's just like being on set and just like watching on set?'"

The Superstar's request was granted — Morgan was murdered by Chucky when she appeared on the series in 2022 — after WWE reached out to creator Don Mancini and a Zoom call was set up for Morgan. "He wrote me into the show, and it was just as easy as that and I had such a great experience. They treated me like family and it was cool," said the 2022 Women's Money In The Bank winner.

Morgan was also surprised her appearance was approved due to the graphic nature of the show and the scene. "I love Chucky, we have a great relationship despite the murder." Speaking on the direction she was given on set for her scene, it was simply, "Be Liv and then just get murdered."

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.