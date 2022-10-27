Chucky Murders Liv Morgan

It's Halloween season, a time for candy, pumpkins, and perhaps most importantly, slasher films. Every October, Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, Freddy Kruger, or whatever person is donning the Ghostface mask once return to stalk poor, helpless, and slightly naive young people as they march towards their impending doom, and unfortunately for her, WWE star Liv Morgan learned this the hard way during a recent encounter with Chucky.

Appearing as a guest star on the most recent episode of the "Chucky" TV series, Morgan met her maker shortly after Chucky played back footage of Morgan expressing her desire to get killed by the star of "Child's Play." The former "SmackDown" Women's Champion insisted she was joking, but it was all for naught, with Chucky — himself a former WCW and "NXT" star — stabbing Morgan multiple times, sending her to the afterlife to join his numerous other victims.

Being slain at Chucky's hand is the second notable defeat Morgan has had in the last month — after holding the "SmackDown" Women's title since July, Morgan was dethroned by the woman she defeated, Ronda Rousey, at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8. The loss seems to have brought out a dark side in Morgan, who was most recently seen on this past Friday's "WWE SmackDown" episode, superplexing Sonya Deville onto a pile chairs after their match ended in a double countout.

As of this writing, Morgan is not listed in the preview for this Friday's episode of "SmackDown", which takes place in St. Louis, Missouri. There's also no word on how long Morgan will be out of action as she recovers from her tragic murder.